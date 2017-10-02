Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Purchases 7,954 Shares of ProAssurance Corporation (PRA)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 424,527 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,954 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.80% of ProAssurance Corporation worth $25,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in ProAssurance Corporation by 5.7% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in ProAssurance Corporation by 28.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,684,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $163,204,000 after purchasing an additional 602,115 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in ProAssurance Corporation by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,051,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $307,108,000 after purchasing an additional 50,372 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in ProAssurance Corporation by 25.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 550,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,462,000 after purchasing an additional 109,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in ProAssurance Corporation by 34.6% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 42,558 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 10,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

Get ProAssurance Corporation alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/02/parametric-portfolio-associates-llc-purchases-7954-shares-of-proassurance-corporation-pra.html.

ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE PRA) opened at 54.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.54 and its 200-day moving average is $58.71. ProAssurance Corporation has a 12-month low of $50.50 and a 12-month high of $63.53.

ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $205.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.14 million. ProAssurance Corporation had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ProAssurance Corporation will post $2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. ProAssurance Corporation’s payout ratio is 44.60%.

In other ProAssurance Corporation news, insider Jeffrey Patton Lisenby sold 4,829 shares of ProAssurance Corporation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.60, for a total value of $297,466.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,131,497.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Neil Frank B. O purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.75 per share, for a total transaction of $136,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 101,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,580,722.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $383,125. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PRA. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ProAssurance Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ProAssurance Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BidaskClub cut ProAssurance Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on ProAssurance Corporation in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Finally, Buckingham Research assumed coverage on ProAssurance Corporation in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

About ProAssurance Corporation

ProAssurance Corporation (ProAssurance) is a holding company for property and casualty insurance companies. The Company provides professional liability insurance for healthcare professionals and facilities, professional liability insurance for attorneys, liability insurance for medical technology and life sciences risks, and workers’ compensation insurance.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA).

Receive News & Ratings for ProAssurance Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProAssurance Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.