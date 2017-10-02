Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Lowers Position in Teleflex Incorporated (TFX)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lowered its position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,188 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Teleflex worth $26,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. increased its holdings in Teleflex by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 900 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Teleflex during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Teleflex during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Harvey Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Teleflex during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in Teleflex during the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Teleflex Incorporated alerts:

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) opened at 241.97 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $216.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.27 and a beta of 1.07. Teleflex Incorporated has a one year low of $136.53 and a one year high of $242.61.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $528.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.98 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post $8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.00%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/02/parametric-portfolio-associates-llc-lowers-position-in-teleflex-incorporated-tfx.html.

TFX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective (up from $230.00) on shares of Teleflex in a report on Monday, September 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $238.00 price objective (up from $220.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.75.

In other Teleflex news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.75, for a total value of $42,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,080 shares in the company, valued at $1,710,940. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated is a provider of medical technology products. The Company designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications. The Company operates through six segments: Vascular North America; Anesthesia North America; Surgical North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia, and Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.