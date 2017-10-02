Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Acquires 40,370 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 428,199 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,370 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Xilinx worth $27,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of XLNX. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xilinx in the 1st quarter valued at $203,769,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Xilinx by 779.5% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,827,386 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $117,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619,600 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Xilinx by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,134,197 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $201,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603,850 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Xilinx during the 1st quarter valued at $49,023,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Xilinx by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,030,100 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,564,772,000 after acquiring an additional 812,627 shares in the last quarter. 97.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Steven L. Glaser sold 15,788 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.38, for a total transaction of $1,000,643.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $785,088.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Moshe Gavrielov sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.76, for a total transaction of $1,744,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,894,914.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,931 shares of company stock valued at $3,499,574. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX) opened at 70.83 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.29 and a 200-day moving average of $63.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 1.10. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.75 and a 1-year high of $70.93.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $615.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.69 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 26.22% and a return on equity of 24.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post $2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on XLNX shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xilinx in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Pacific Crest restated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Xilinx in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Vetr upgraded shares of Xilinx from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.47 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. reaffirmed a “mkt perform” rating on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Xilinx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.57.

Xilinx, Inc (Xilinx) is engaged in designing and developing programmable devices and associated technologies. The Company’s programmable devices and associated technologies include integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), including programmable System on Chips (SoCs) and three-dimensional ICs (3D ICs); software design tools to program the PLDs; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards, and intellectual property (IP), which consists of Xilinx, and various third-party verification and IP cores.

