Para Resources Inc (TSE:PBR) Director Christopher Geoffrey Hampson sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.18, for a total value of C$45,000.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Para Resources Inc (PBR) Director Christopher Geoffrey Hampson Sells 250,000 Shares of Stock” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/02/para-resources-inc-pbr-director-christopher-geoffrey-hampson-sells-250000-shares-of-stock.html.

Para Resources Company Profile

Receive News & Ratings for Para Resources Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Para Resources Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.