Pan African Resources plc (PAF) Insider Cobus Loots Buys 200,000 Shares

Pan African Resources plc (LON:PAF) insider Cobus Loots bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,275 ($16.91) per share, for a total transaction of £2,550,000 ($3,382,411.46).

Pan African Resources plc (PAF) traded down 1.92% on Monday, hitting GBX 12.75. 2,640,329 shares of the company traded hands. Pan African Resources plc has a 12 month low of GBX 12.25 and a 12 month high of GBX 22.50. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 199.45 million. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 13.89 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 14.89.

PAF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Numis Securities Ltd reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 28 ($0.37) price target on shares of Pan African Resources plc in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 20 ($0.27) price objective on shares of Pan African Resources plc in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. FinnCap reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 24 ($0.32) price objective on shares of Pan African Resources plc in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Pan African Resources plc in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 22.25 ($0.30).

