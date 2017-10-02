Media coverage about Pain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTIE) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Pain Therapeutics earned a daily sentiment score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 45.4556971142782 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Pain Therapeutics (PTIE) opened at 4.07 on Monday. The company’s market cap is $26.84 million. Pain Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.10 and a 52 week high of $9.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.37 and its 200-day moving average is $4.34.

Get Pain Therapeutics alerts:

Pain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTIE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.17). On average, analysts anticipate that Pain Therapeutics will post ($2.35) EPS for the current fiscal year.

PTIE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pain Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Gabelli downgraded shares of Pain Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Pain Therapeutics (PTIE) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Report Shows” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/02/pain-therapeutics-ptie-receiving-somewhat-favorable-news-coverage-report-shows.html.

Pain Therapeutics Company Profile

Pain Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on drug development efforts on disorders of the nervous system, such as chronic pain. The Company’s lead drug candidate, REMOXY, is an abuse-deterrent, oral formulation of oxycodone (CII). The Company’s other products is FENROCK.

Receive News & Ratings for Pain Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pain Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.