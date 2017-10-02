Packaging Corporation of America (PKG) Shares Sold by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Packaging Corporation of America were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PKG. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,381,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,902,000 after buying an additional 407,702 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Packaging Corporation of America by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,430,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $939,046,000 after buying an additional 191,348 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Packaging Corporation of America by 4.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,078,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,132,000 after buying an additional 46,737 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Packaging Corporation of America by 1.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Packaging Corporation of America by 0.9% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 105,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,744,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Packaging Corporation of America alerts:

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) opened at 114.68 on Monday. Packaging Corporation of America has a one year low of $78.03 and a one year high of $119.43. The company has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.39 and a 200-day moving average of $103.63.

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Packaging Corporation of America had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 8.05%. Packaging Corporation of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Packaging Corporation of America will post $6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Packaging Corporation of America’s payout ratio is 48.56%.

In other news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total value of $707,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 155,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,289,073.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PKG shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Packaging Corporation of America from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Packaging Corporation of America in a report on Thursday, July 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Packaging Corporation of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Packaging Corporation of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) upgraded shares of Packaging Corporation of America from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $105.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.90.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Packaging Corporation of America (PKG) Shares Sold by MML Investors Services LLC” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/02/packaging-corporation-of-america-pkg-shares-sold-by-mml-investors-services-llc.html.

About Packaging Corporation of America

Packaging Corporation of America (PCA) is a producer of containerboard products and uncoated freesheet. The Company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment produces a range of corrugated packaging products. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers and pressure sensitive papers.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Corporation of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Corporation of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.