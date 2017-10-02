Pacific Continental Corporation (Ore) (PCBK) Receives $28.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Pacific Continental Corporation (Ore) (NASDAQ:PCBK) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PCBK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pacific Continental Corporation (Ore) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pacific Continental Corporation (Ore) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Pacific Continental Corporation (Ore) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st.

Shares of Pacific Continental Corporation (PCBK) traded up 1.30% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.30. 158,240 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.06 and its 200 day moving average is $24.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $621.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 0.80. Pacific Continental Corporation has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $27.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCBK. Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its stake in shares of Pacific Continental Corporation (Ore) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 15,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Pacific Continental Corporation (Ore) by 1.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Continental Corporation (Ore) by 3.2% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Continental Corporation (Ore) by 2.9% during the first quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 34,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Continental Corporation (Ore) by 13.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the period. 67.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pacific Continental Corporation (Ore) Company Profile

Pacific Continental Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company’s principal business activities are conducted through its subsidiary, Pacific Continental Bank (the Bank), an Oregon state-chartered bank with deposits insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. The Bank operates in three primary markets: Eugene, Oregon, Portland; Oregon/Southwest Washington, and Seattle, Washington.

