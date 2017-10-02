Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 1,026 Shares of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) (GS)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) (NYSE:GS) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,161 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) were worth $2,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) by 3,301.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,569,536 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,644,114,000 after acquiring an additional 23,847,154 shares during the period. New England Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) by 440.8% in the 1st quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,331,063 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $535,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900,000 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,221,215 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $739,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,433 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) by 22,290.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,113,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,995,425 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,525,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (The) alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on GS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. TheStreet downgraded Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Capital One Financial Corporation reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.04.

In related news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 17,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.02, for a total value of $4,156,328.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,827,217.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Viniar sold 4,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.79, for a total transaction of $1,045,556.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 854,925 shares in the company, valued at $194,743,365.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,535 shares of company stock valued at $5,956,868 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/02/pacer-advisors-inc-buys-1026-shares-of-goldman-sachs-group-inc-the-gs.html.

Shares of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE GS) opened at 237.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $92.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $224.38 and a 200 day moving average of $225.69. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.80 and a 12 month high of $255.15.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.56. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 26.44%. The business had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post $18.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.74%.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is an investment banking, securities and investment management company that provides a range of financial services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The Company operates in four business segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (The) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (The) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.