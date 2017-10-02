P.A.W. Capital Corp Maintains Position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (PG)

P.A.W. Capital Corp held its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,000 shares of the company’s stock at the close of the second quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp’s holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) were worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PG. Asset Planning Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) by 79.7% in the first quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) by 11.9% during the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) by 17.1% during the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Feltz Wealth PLAN Inc. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) during the first quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Watermark Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) during the first quarter worth $201,000. 59.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procter & Gamble Company (The) alerts:

Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (PG) traded up 1.41% on Monday, reaching $92.26. 3,175,701 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $235.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.38 and a 200-day moving average of $89.61. Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $81.18 and a 52-week high of $94.67.

Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. Procter & Gamble Company (The) had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post $4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Suranjan Magesvaran sold 10,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $956,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 6,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.04, for a total value of $587,399.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,414,723.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,792 shares of company stock valued at $4,216,070. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/02/p-a-w-capital-corp-maintains-position-in-procter-gamble-company-the-pg.html.

PG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Vetr cut shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.75 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Capital One Financial Corporation downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

About Procter & Gamble Company (The)

The Procter & Gamble Company is focused on providing branded consumer packaged goods to the consumers across the world. The Company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Company sells its products in approximately 180 countries and territories primarily through mass merchandisers, grocery stores, membership club stores, drug stores, department stores, distributors, baby stores, specialty beauty stores, e-commerce, high-frequency stores and pharmacies.

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Company (The) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble Company (The) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.