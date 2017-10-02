Owens Corning Inc (OC) Shares Bought by Tudor Investment Corp ET AL

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL increased its stake in Owens Corning Inc (NYSE:OC) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,557 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $1,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneva Advisors LLC increased its position in Owens Corning by 6.2% during the second quarter. Geneva Advisors LLC now owns 10,380 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in Owens Corning by 317.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 92,940 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,227,000 after purchasing an additional 70,667 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its stake in Owens Corning by 14.3% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 39,967 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Owens Corning by 17.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 472,051 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,969,000 after purchasing an additional 68,626 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Owens Corning by 71.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,169,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,791,000 after purchasing an additional 488,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens Corning Inc alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OC. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Instinet downgraded Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, September 11th. Nomura reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Owens Corning has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.79.

In other Owens Corning news, Chairman Michael H. Thaman sold 130,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total transaction of $9,795,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 847,992 shares in the company, valued at $63,557,000.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.52, for a total value of $1,071,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,903 shares in the company, valued at $3,129,897.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 212,866 shares of company stock worth $15,644,970. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Owens Corning Inc (OC) Shares Bought by Tudor Investment Corp ET AL” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright law. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/02/owens-corning-inc-oc-shares-bought-by-tudor-investment-corp-et-al.html.

Shares of Owens Corning Inc (NYSE OC) traded up 0.666% during trading on Monday, reaching $77.865. 66,090 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.369 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.76 and a 200 day moving average of $64.99. Owens Corning Inc has a 52-week low of $46.45 and a 52-week high of $78.31.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Owens Corning Inc will post $4.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.05%.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning is engaged in the business of composite and building materials systems, delivering a range of products and services. The Company’s products range from glass fiber used to reinforce composite materials for transportation, electronics, marine, infrastructure, wind-energy and other markets to insulation and roofing for residential, commercial and industrial applications.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning Inc (NYSE:OC).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.