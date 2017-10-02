Owens Corning Inc (OC) Position Reduced by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. decreased its position in Owens Corning Inc (NYSE:OC) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,837 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OC. Geneva Advisors LLC grew its stake in Owens Corning by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geneva Advisors LLC now owns 10,380 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 317.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 92,940 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,227,000 after purchasing an additional 70,667 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 39,967 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 472,051 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,969,000 after purchasing an additional 68,626 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 71.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,169,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,791,000 after purchasing an additional 488,500 shares in the last quarter. 96.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on OC shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Instinet downgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, September 11th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Sunday, July 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Owens Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.79.

Shares of Owens Corning Inc (OC) opened at 77.35 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.76 and its 200 day moving average is $64.99. Owens Corning Inc has a 12-month low of $46.45 and a 12-month high of $78.31. The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 1.05.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. Owens Corning had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Owens Corning Inc will post $4.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.05%.

In related news, insider Julian Francis sold 2,679 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $198,567.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,643 shares in the company, valued at $1,900,659.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 1,462 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $102,851.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 212,866 shares of company stock worth $15,644,970 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Owens Corning is engaged in the business of composite and building materials systems, delivering a range of products and services. The Company’s products range from glass fiber used to reinforce composite materials for transportation, electronics, marine, infrastructure, wind-energy and other markets to insulation and roofing for residential, commercial and industrial applications.

