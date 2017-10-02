Osram Licht Ag (OSAGF) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Osram Licht Ag (NASDAQ:OSAGF) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Zacks has also assigned Osram Licht Ag an industry rank of 19 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research analysts recently commented on OSAGF shares. DZ Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Osram Licht Ag in a report on Friday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Osram Licht Ag from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th.

Osram Licht Ag (NASDAQ:OSAGF) traded down 0.38% during trading on Monday, reaching $78.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 272 shares. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.51. Osram Licht Ag has a 12 month low of $49.79 and a 12 month high of $85.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.88 and its 200 day moving average is $73.92.

