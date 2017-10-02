Orchids Paper Products Company (TIS) Stake Lessened by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Orchids Paper Products Company (NYSEMKT:TIS) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,262 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 1.89% of Orchids Paper Products worth $2,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TIS. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA bought a new position in Orchids Paper Products during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,935,000. Dean Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Orchids Paper Products in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,293,000. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Orchids Paper Products by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 173,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 48,107 shares during the last quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new stake in shares of Orchids Paper Products in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $389,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orchids Paper Products during the first quarter valued at approximately $617,000.

Shares of Orchids Paper Products Company (NYSEMKT:TIS) opened at 14.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.84 million, a P/E ratio of 75.29 and a beta of 0.48. Orchids Paper Products Company has a 52 week low of $8.31 and a 52 week high of $30.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.04.

Orchids Paper Products (NYSEMKT:TIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.09). Orchids Paper Products had a negative net margin of 5.32% and a negative return on equity of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $38.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Orchids Paper Products Company will post ($0.08) earnings per share for the current year.

TIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Orchids Paper Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Orchids Paper Products in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orchids Paper Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Orchids Paper Products from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th.

Orchids Paper Products Company is a supplier of consumer tissue products. The Company produces bulk tissue paper, known as parent rolls, and converts parent rolls into finished products, including paper towels, bathroom tissue and paper napkins. The Company offers customers a range of private label products across the value, premium and ultra-premium market segments.

