Oracle Corporation (ORCL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Drexel Hamilton

Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Drexel Hamilton in a report released on Monday. They presently have a $62.00 price target on the enterprise software provider’s stock. Drexel Hamilton’s target price suggests a potential upside of 28.23% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ORCL. BidaskClub cut Oracle Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Oracle Corporation in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Oracle Corporation in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $62.50 target price on shares of Oracle Corporation in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Oracle Corporation in a report on Monday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oracle Corporation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

Shares of Oracle Corporation (ORCL) traded up 0.610% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.645. 13,148,222 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.12. Oracle Corporation has a 12-month low of $37.62 and a 12-month high of $53.14. The company has a market capitalization of $203.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.159 and a beta of 1.05.

Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.03 billion. Oracle Corporation had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 25.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post $2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Thomas Kurian sold 750,000 shares of Oracle Corporation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $37,845,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 783,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,537,075.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of Oracle Corporation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $2,161,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,162,026 shares of company stock valued at $58,034,049 in the last three months. 29.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perpetual Ltd boosted its position in shares of Oracle Corporation by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 604,009 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $30,285,000 after purchasing an additional 5,860 shares in the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle Corporation during the second quarter worth approximately $180,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Oracle Corporation by 1.0% in the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,086,871 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $305,196,000 after purchasing an additional 60,828 shares in the last quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle Corporation in the second quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Oracle Corporation by 26.8% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,161,149 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $108,360,000 after purchasing an additional 456,231 shares in the last quarter. 58.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Corporation Company Profile

Oracle Corporation (Oracle) provides products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology (IT) environments, including application, platform and infrastructure. The Company’s businesses include cloud and on-premise software, hardware and services. Its cloud and on-premise software business consists of three segments, including cloud software and on-premise software, which includes Software as a Service (SaaS) and Platform as a Service (PaaS) offerings, cloud infrastructure as a service (IaaS) and software license updates and product support.

