OptimumBank Holdings (OPHC) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Finds

News stories about OptimumBank Holdings (NASDAQ:OPHC) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. Accern scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. OptimumBank Holdings earned a news impact score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the bank an impact score of 45.9185778332919 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of OptimumBank Holdings (NASDAQ OPHC) remained flat at $2.08 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 37 shares. The stock’s market cap is $2.29 million. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.54 and a 200-day moving average of $2.87. OptimumBank Holdings has a one year low of $1.97 and a one year high of $5.94.

About OptimumBank Holdings

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc serves as a bank holding company for OptimumBank (the Bank). The Bank provides a range of community banking services to individuals and corporate customers through over three banking offices located in Broward County, Florida. The Bank provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses.

