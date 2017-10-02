Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 1,050 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)

Optimum Investment Advisors cut its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3,239.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,949,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,243,309,000 after purchasing an additional 47,483,352 shares during the last quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 622.7% in the first quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 6,555,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,511,000 after purchasing an additional 5,648,401 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 87.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,305,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,360,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332,945 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 265.3% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 3,821,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 97.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,382,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) traded down 1.04% on Monday, reaching $27.69. 1,339,506 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.37. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $19.57 and a 52-week high of $28.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.47 and its 200-day moving average is $25.59.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post $1.83 EPS for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $1.16 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 67% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.49%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FITB. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Instinet increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.81.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/02/optimum-investment-advisors-sells-1050-shares-of-fifth-third-bancorp-fitb.html.

In other news, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 7,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total transaction of $183,574.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,881,694.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp is a bank holding company and a financial holding company. The Company conducts its principal lending, deposit gathering, transaction processing and service advisory activities through its banking and non-banking subsidiaries from banking centers located throughout the Midwestern and Southeastern regions of the United States.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.