Optimum Investment Advisors Continues to Hold Position in Triangle Capital Corporation (TCAP)

Optimum Investment Advisors held its stake in Triangle Capital Corporation (NYSE:TCAP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,212 shares of the credit services provider’s stock at the end of the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors owned approximately 0.07% of Triangle Capital Corporation worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Triangle Capital Corporation by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 831,395 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,872,000 after buying an additional 268,535 shares in the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Triangle Capital Corporation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,554,000. Muzinich & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Triangle Capital Corporation by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 1,946,091 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,290,000 after buying an additional 157,458 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Triangle Capital Corporation by 567.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 169,483 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,236,000 after buying an additional 144,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Triangle Capital Corporation by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 364,310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,955,000 after buying an additional 125,090 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.36% of the company’s stock.

TCAP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Triangle Capital Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird raised Triangle Capital Corporation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (down from $23.00) on shares of Triangle Capital Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. JMP Securities cut Triangle Capital Corporation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, National Securities cut Triangle Capital Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Triangle Capital Corporation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.36.

Shares of Triangle Capital Corporation (NYSE:TCAP) traded down 0.63% on Monday, hitting $14.19. The stock had a trading volume of 61,197 shares. The stock has a market cap of $677.50 million, a PE ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.92 and its 200 day moving average is $17.08. Triangle Capital Corporation has a one year low of $12.84 and a one year high of $20.35.

Triangle Capital Corporation (NYSE:TCAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). Triangle Capital Corporation had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The company had revenue of $31.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Triangle Capital Corporation will post $1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.61%. Triangle Capital Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 346.16%.

Triangle Capital Corporation Company Profile

Triangle Capital Corporation is an internally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Company is a specialty finance company that provides customized financing to lower middle market companies located primarily in the United States. The Company’s investment objective is to seek attractive returns by generating current income from its debt investments and capital appreciation from its equity-related investments.

