Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases 1,875 Shares of Humana Inc. (HUM)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Humana were worth $2,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 0.7% in the first quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Humana in the second quarter worth about $120,000. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in Humana by 22.1% in the second quarter. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. now owns 519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Humana in the first quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Humana by 139.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 558 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 12,000 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.88, for a total transaction of $3,022,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,172,061.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Kevin Fleming sold 3,071 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.98, for a total transaction of $770,759.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,681 shares in the company, valued at $1,927,777.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,595 shares of company stock valued at $14,133,706. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on HUM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. UBS AG reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $237.00 price objective (up from $205.00) on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Humana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.60.

Humana Inc. (NYSE HUM) opened at 243.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $250.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.23. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.50 and a 52-week high of $259.76.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.41. Humana had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $13.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post $11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.06%.

Humana Inc is a health and well-being company. The Company’s segments include Retail, Group and Specialty, Healthcare Services and Individual Commercial. The Retail segment consists of Medicare benefits, as well as individual commercial fully insured medical and specialty health insurance benefits, including dental, vision, and other supplemental health and financial protection products.

