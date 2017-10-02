Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $2.20 Million Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,591 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,928,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,154,515,000 after acquiring an additional 284,515 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,575,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,759,269,000 after purchasing an additional 428,327 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,346,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $994,387,000 after purchasing an additional 69,272 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,569,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $403,148,000 after purchasing an additional 243,995 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,909,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,599,000 after purchasing an additional 134,121 shares during the period.

Get Digital Realty Trust Inc. alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/02/ontario-teachers-pension-plan-board-has-2-20-million-holdings-in-digital-realty-trust-inc-dlr.html.

In other news, insider Christopher Sharp sold 25,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total transaction of $2,996,350.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,996,350.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Laperch acquired 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $30,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR) opened at 118.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a PE ratio of 48.06 and a beta of 0.01. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.63 and a 1-year high of $127.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.53 and a 200 day moving average of $113.45.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $565.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post $1.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 148.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DLR shares. Cowen and Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Barclays PLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Friday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.54.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is engaged in the business of owning, acquiring, developing and operating data centers. The Company is focused on providing data center and colocation solutions for domestic and international tenants across a range of industry verticals ranging from financial services, cloud and information technology services, to manufacturing, energy, healthcare and consumer products.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.