Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Decreases Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lowered its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,722 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,636 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $2,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.9% in the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 625,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,831,000 after acquiring an additional 17,756 shares during the last quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.9% during the first quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 63,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 8.3% during the first quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 42,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 3,267 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.9% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 230,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.3% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 35,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. 81.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Christopher P. Hsu sold 15,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total value of $270,934.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,333 shares in the company, valued at $270,934.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Margaret C. Whitman sold 194,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total transaction of $3,259,740.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 865,021 shares in the company, valued at $14,471,801.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,255,362 shares of company stock valued at $66,291,207 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) opened at 14.71 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.61 and a 200 day moving average of $13.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 204.31 and a beta of 2.72. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a 52-week low of $12.26 and a 52-week high of $14.86.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 0.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post $1.40 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 371.48%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HPE shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Barclays PLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 price target (down from $17.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target (down from $17.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.79.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company is a provider of technology solutions. The Company’s segments include: Enterprise Group, Software, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Enterprise Group segment provides its customers with the technology infrastructure they need to optimize traditional information technology (IT).

