OneBeacon Insurance Group, Ltd. (OB) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of OneBeacon Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:OB) by 266.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 85,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 61,908 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of OneBeacon Insurance Group worth $1,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oxford Asset Management bought a new position in OneBeacon Insurance Group in the first quarter worth $169,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in OneBeacon Insurance Group by 7.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in OneBeacon Insurance Group during the second quarter worth $235,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in OneBeacon Insurance Group during the second quarter worth $376,000. Finally, Chicago Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in OneBeacon Insurance Group during the second quarter worth $492,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OB shares. BidaskClub raised shares of OneBeacon Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OneBeacon Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th.

In related news, Director Patrick A. Thiele sold 20,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total value of $365,851.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OneBeacon Insurance Group, Ltd. (OB) opened at 18.09 on Monday. OneBeacon Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $13.63 and a 1-year high of $18.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.17 and a 200-day moving average of $17.47. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 0.57.

OneBeacon Insurance Group (NYSE:OB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.24). OneBeacon Insurance Group had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a net margin of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of $294.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.10 million. Equities analysts forecast that OneBeacon Insurance Group, Ltd. will post $0.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. OneBeacon Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently 115.07%.

OneBeacon Insurance Group Company Profile

OneBeacon Insurance Group, Ltd. (OneBeacon) is a specialty property and casualty insurance writer that offers a range of insurance products in the United States. The Company’s segments include Specialty Products, Specialty Industries, and Investing, Financing and Corporate. As of December 31, 2016, the Specialty Products segment consisted of 10 underwriting operating segments representing an aggregation based on those that offer products, coverages and services to customers across the United States.

