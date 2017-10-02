Oncolytics Biotech (ONCY) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Accern Reports

Headlines about Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Oncolytics Biotech earned a news sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the biotechnology company an impact score of 45.2321812813712 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ ONCY) remained flat at $0.33 during trading on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.34 and its 200-day moving average is $0.50. Oncolytics Biotech has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $1.40.

About Oncolytics Biotech

Oncolytics Biotech Inc is a development-stage company. The Company is focused on the development of REOLYSIN, its cancer therapeutic. The Company’s clinical program is made up of a registration program that includes muscle-invasive bladder cancer and glioma cancer, over six randomized Phase II clinical trials and approximately six other investigative clinical trials.

