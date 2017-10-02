Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) VP Peter J. Kuipers sold 3,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $179,990.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,074,785.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Omnicell, Inc. (OMCL) traded up 2.45% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.30. 239,568 shares of the company were exchanged. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.35 and a 52-week high of $52.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.64. The stock’s market capitalization is $1.96 billion.

Get Omnicell Inc. alerts:

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The business had revenue of $180.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.08 million. Omnicell had a positive return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. Omnicell’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post $1.30 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Omnicell, Inc. (OMCL) VP Sells $179,990.72 in Stock” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/02/omnicell-inc-omcl-vp-sells-179990-72-in-stock.html.

A number of research firms recently commented on OMCL. Benchmark Co. increased their price objective on Omnicell from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Omnicell in a report on Sunday, July 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Omnicell in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omnicell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Omnicell presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.57.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Omnicell by 0.5% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Monroe Bank & Trust MI grew its position in Omnicell by 0.3% during the first quarter. Monroe Bank & Trust MI now owns 34,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 1st Global Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Omnicell by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. 1st Global Advisors Inc. now owns 7,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Omnicell by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc provides automation and business analytics software solutions for patient-centric medication and supply management across the entire healthcare continuum, from the acute care hospital setting to post-acute skilled nursing and long-term care facilities to the home. It operates through two segments: Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence.

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.