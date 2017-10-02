Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (OHI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS is a self-administered real estate investment trust which invests in income- producing health care facilities, principally long-term care facilities, with the objective of profitable growth and further diversification of the investment portfolio. Investments are located primarily in the United States. “

OHI has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.38.

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) opened at 31.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 0.51. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 12-month low of $28.11 and a 12-month high of $36.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.50.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.16). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 40.20% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $194.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors will post $1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Intl Fcstone Inc. bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,000,000. WFG Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 32,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 9,621 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at $235,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 180.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 50,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 32,689 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 89,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,964,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. 72.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc is a self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company maintains a portfolio of long-term healthcare facilities and mortgages on healthcare facilities located in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through the segment, which consists of investments in healthcare-related real estate properties.

