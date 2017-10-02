Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (OHI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.83.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OHI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 4,872.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,889,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $656,169,000 after buying an additional 19,489,938 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 137.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,503,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,736,000 after buying an additional 3,186,783 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,762,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,047,845,000 after buying an additional 1,397,206 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,349,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,573,000 after buying an additional 982,771 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,724,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,931,000 after buying an additional 382,200 shares during the period. 72.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) traded down 1.35% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,773,140 shares. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.53. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 12 month low of $28.11 and a 12 month high of $35.14.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $194.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.59 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 40.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors will post $1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (OHI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/02/omega-healthcare-investors-inc-ohi-receives-average-rating-of-hold-from-analysts.html.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc is a self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company maintains a portfolio of long-term healthcare facilities and mortgages on healthcare facilities located in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through the segment, which consists of investments in healthcare-related real estate properties.

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.