Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (OHI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.83.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on OHI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 4,872.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,889,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $656,169,000 after buying an additional 19,489,938 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 137.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,503,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,736,000 after buying an additional 3,186,783 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,762,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,047,845,000 after buying an additional 1,397,206 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,349,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,573,000 after buying an additional 982,771 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,724,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,931,000 after buying an additional 382,200 shares during the period. 72.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) traded down 1.35% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,773,140 shares. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.53. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 12 month low of $28.11 and a 12 month high of $35.14.
Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $194.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.59 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 40.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors will post $1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Omega Healthcare Investors
Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc is a self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company maintains a portfolio of long-term healthcare facilities and mortgages on healthcare facilities located in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through the segment, which consists of investments in healthcare-related real estate properties.
