Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (OLLI) CEO Sells $273,148.00 in Stock

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) CEO Mark L. Butler sold 5,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $273,148.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,509,395 shares in the company, valued at $207,432,170. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (OLLI) opened at 46.40 on Monday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $25.63 and a one year high of $46.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.70 and its 200 day moving average is $45.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 0.20.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $254.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.85 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 7.60%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post $1.19 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invictus RG acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings by 125.2% during the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. 92.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OLLI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings in a report on Monday, September 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.30.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a retailer of brand name merchandise. The Company offers customers a selection of brand name products, including food, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys. Its warehouse format stores feature a range of products, including hardware, personal healthcare, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn and garden products.

