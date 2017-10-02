OLD National Bancorp IN Grows Holdings in Bank of America Corporation (BAC)

OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 365,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,002 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Bank of America Corporation were worth $8,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its position in shares of Bank of America Corporation by 163.4% during the 1st quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 10,540,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,655,000 after buying an additional 6,538,908 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America Corporation during the first quarter valued at $91,522,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corporation by 56.2% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,462,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,799,000 after acquiring an additional 3,764,582 shares in the last quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corporation by 98.4% in the first quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 7,352,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,435,000 after acquiring an additional 3,647,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America Corporation in the second quarter valued at about $63,918,000. 61.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Bank of America Corporation news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 86,763 shares of Bank of America Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $2,096,194.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,208,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) traded up 0.99% during trading on Monday, hitting $25.59. 33,735,446 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $269.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.04 and its 200-day moving average is $23.79. Bank of America Corporation has a 12 month low of $15.17 and a 12 month high of $25.80.

Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.84 billion. Bank of America Corporation had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 20.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of America Corporation will post $1.81 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Corporation announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of America Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Vetr raised shares of Bank of America Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.59 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Instinet reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America Corporation in a research note on Saturday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Bank of America Corporation in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Buckingham Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of Bank of America Corporation in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America Corporation in a research note on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America Corporation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.90.

Bank of America Corporation Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation is a bank holding company and a financial holding company. The Company is a financial institution, serving individual consumers and others with a range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The Company, through its banking and various non-bank subsidiaries, throughout the United States and in international markets, provides a range of banking and non-bank financial services and products through four business segments: Consumer Banking, which comprises Deposits and Consumer Lending; Global Wealth & Investment Management, which consists of two primary businesses: Merrill Lynch Global Wealth Management and U.S.

