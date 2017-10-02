Odey Asset Management Group Ltd Holds Holdings in The Blackstone Group L.P. (BX)

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd maintained its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group L.P. (NYSE:BX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock at the close of the second quarter. The Blackstone Group L.P. comprises about 0.6% of Odey Asset Management Group Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd’s holdings in The Blackstone Group L.P. were worth $5,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BX. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group L.P. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in The Blackstone Group L.P. by 1.4% in the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Omnia Family Wealth LLC raised its position in The Blackstone Group L.P. by 0.5% in the second quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. PHH Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group L.P. in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group L.P. in the second quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.58% of the company’s stock.

Get The Blackstone Group L.P. alerts:

BX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on The Blackstone Group L.P. from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. BidaskClub raised The Blackstone Group L.P. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 24th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. lifted their price objective on The Blackstone Group L.P. from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of The Blackstone Group L.P. in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Vetr downgraded The Blackstone Group L.P. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.57 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The Blackstone Group L.P. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.38.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/02/odey-asset-management-group-ltd-holds-holdings-in-the-blackstone-group-l-p-bx.html.

Shares of The Blackstone Group L.P. (BX) traded down 0.417% during trading on Monday, hitting $33.231. The stock had a trading volume of 1,120,783 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.33 and a 200 day moving average of $31.75. The firm has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.942 and a beta of 1.33. The Blackstone Group L.P. has a 12-month low of $23.33 and a 12-month high of $35.09.

The Blackstone Group L.P. (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.03). The Blackstone Group L.P. had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Blackstone Group L.P. will post $2.80 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Blackstone Group L.P.

The Blackstone Group L.P. is a global alternative asset manager. The Company’s alternative asset management businesses include investment vehicles focused on private equity, non-investment grade credit, secondary private equity funds of funds and multi-asset class strategies. It operates through four segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Blackstone Group L.P. (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group L.P. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group L.P. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.