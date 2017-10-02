Odey Asset Management Group Ltd Has $2,767,000 Position in Discover Financial Services (DFS)

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd held its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock at the end of the 2nd quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $2,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3,280.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,704,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,099,886,000 after buying an additional 29,796,268 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 1,458.6% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,559,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331,498 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the second quarter worth about $199,350,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 492.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,504,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 18.3% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,578,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $657,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Odey Asset Management Group Ltd Has $2,767,000 Position in Discover Financial Services (DFS)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/02/odey-asset-management-group-ltd-has-2767000-position-in-discover-financial-services-dfs.html.

In other news, COO Roger C. Hochschild sold 15,258 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $931,348.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 814,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,747,538.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn Mcnamara Corley sold 4,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total value of $238,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,744 shares in the company, valued at $8,988,864.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 103,744 shares of company stock valued at $6,252,057. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DFS. BidaskClub raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 10th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (down from $81.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Instinet restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price (down from $86.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays PLC restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price (down from $79.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Discover Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.95.

Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE DFS) traded up 0.90% during trading on Monday, reaching $65.06. The company had a trading volume of 952,673 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.72 and a 200 day moving average of $62.41. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $53.91 and a 52 week high of $74.33.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.05). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post $5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Discover Financial Services declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.23 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. This is an increase from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 24.18%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services (DFS) is a direct banking and payment services company. The Company is a bank holding company, as well as a financial holding company. The Company operates through two segments: Direct Banking and Payment Services. It provides direct banking products and services, and payment services through its subsidiaries.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.