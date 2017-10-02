ObsEva SA (OBSV) Shares Bought by Sectoral Asset Management Inc

Sectoral Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) by 181.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 212,831 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,331 shares during the quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.80% of ObsEva SA worth $1,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VHCP Management II LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ObsEva SA in the second quarter worth approximately $1,283,000. UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ObsEva SA during the first quarter worth approximately $1,017,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ObsEva SA during the first quarter worth approximately $937,000. Nexthera Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of ObsEva SA during the first quarter worth approximately $521,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ObsEva SA during the first quarter worth approximately $518,000. 48.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OBSV. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of ObsEva SA in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ObsEva SA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Leerink Swann reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of ObsEva SA in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of ObsEva SA in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) traded up 0.37% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.17. 971 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.04 and its 200-day moving average is $7.04. The company’s market cap is $232.81 million. ObsEva SA has a 12-month low of $6.77 and a 12-month high of $14.18.

ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.13). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ObsEva SA will post ($2.38) EPS for the current year.

Obseva SA is a Switzerland-based company active in the pharmaceutical and medical research sector. The Company develops oral compounds to treat women’s reproductive health conditions from conception to birth. Its pipeline includes three product candidates: OBE2109 is an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist that binds to and blocks the endogenous GnRH from activating its pituitary receptors, which reduces estrogen production by the ovaries and leads to amenorrhea.

