NRF Holdco (NRF) versus Select Income REIT (SIR) Head to Head Contrast

NRF Holdco (NYSE: NRF) and Select Income REIT (NASDAQ:SIR) are both financials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Dividends

Get NRF Holdco LLC alerts:

NRF Holdco pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.9%. Select Income REIT pays an annual dividend of $2.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.6%. NRF Holdco pays out -67.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Select Income REIT pays out 210.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. NRF Holdco is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.7% of NRF Holdco shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.2% of Select Income REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of NRF Holdco shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Select Income REIT shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NRF Holdco and Select Income REIT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NRF Holdco N/A N/A N/A ($2.38) -6.78 Select Income REIT N/A N/A N/A $0.97 24.42

NRF Holdco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Select Income REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for NRF Holdco and Select Income REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NRF Holdco 0 1 1 0 2.50 Select Income REIT 0 0 1 0 3.00

NRF Holdco currently has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential downside of 0.81%. Select Income REIT has a consensus target price of $34.00, indicating a potential upside of 43.52%. Given Select Income REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Select Income REIT is more favorable than NRF Holdco.

Profitability

This table compares NRF Holdco and Select Income REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NRF Holdco -16.61% -17.86% -2.44% Select Income REIT 18.65% 4.18% 1.85%

Volatility & Risk

NRF Holdco has a beta of 1.69, meaning that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Select Income REIT has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Select Income REIT beats NRF Holdco on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

NRF Holdco Company Profile

NRF Holdco LLC. is a commercial real estate company. The Company invests in multiple asset classes across commercial real estate (CRE). Its portfolio consists of healthcare, hotel, manufactured housing communities, net lease and multifamily properties. The Company also invests in other opportunistic real estate investments, such as indirect interests in real estate through its investments in private equity funds (PE Investments). The Company also acquires and operates hotel and certain healthcare properties. The Company’s segments include Real Estate, Commercial Real Estate Debt (CRE debt), Commercial Real Estate Securities, N-Star CDOs and Corporate. Its real estate equity investments that operate under the REIT Investment Diversification and Empowerment Act (RIDEA) structure generate resident and hotel guest related income from short-term residential agreements. The Company is externally managed and advised by an affiliate of NorthStar Asset Management Group Inc.

Select Income REIT Company Profile

Select Income REIT is a real estate investment trust. The Company is engaged in the ownership of properties that include buildings and leased industrial lands that are primarily net leased to single tenants. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned 121 properties (362 buildings, leasable land parcels and easements) with approximately 44.8 million rentable square feet. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s properties consisted of 110 office and industrial properties (133 buildings) with approximately 27.0 million square feet located in 34 states throughout the mainland United States (Mainland Properties), and 11 properties (229 buildings, leasable land parcels and easements) located on the island of Oahu, Hawaii, with approximately 17.8 million rentable square feet that are primarily leased to industrial and commercial tenants (Hawaii Properties). As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s properties were leased to 312 different tenants.

Receive News & Ratings for NRF Holdco LLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRF Holdco LLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.