Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) Stake Lowered by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC reduced its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,448,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,121 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 0.28% of Novo Nordisk A/S worth $233,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 17.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,409,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463,300 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,102,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,876,000 after purchasing an additional 380,536 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,690,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,992 shares in the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 6,914,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,550,000 after purchasing an additional 803,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 64,406.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,593,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,740,000 after purchasing an additional 5,584,680 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVO. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Bank of America Corporation raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE NVO) opened at 48.15 on Monday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $30.89 and a 12 month high of $49.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.97 and its 200-day moving average is $41.13. The firm has a market cap of $119.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 0.61.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company engaged in diabetes care. The Company is also engaged in the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. The Company operates through two business segments: diabetes and obesity care, and biopharmaceuticals. The Company’s diabetes and obesity care segment covers insulin, GLP-1, other protein-related products, such as glucagon, protein-related delivery systems and needles, and oral anti-diabetic drugs.

