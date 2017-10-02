Novartis AG (NVS) Shares Sold by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,091 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Novartis AG were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVS. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in shares of Novartis AG by 4.6% in the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis AG by 72.3% during the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Kernodle & Katon Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis AG by 3.4% during the first quarter. Kernodle & Katon Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Novartis AG by 1.0% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massey Quick & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis AG during the first quarter worth approximately $119,000. 10.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NVS shares. J P Morgan Chase & Co restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis AG in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Novartis AG from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $82.25 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Leerink Swann reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Novartis AG in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Barclays PLC upgraded shares of Novartis AG from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Cowen and Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis AG in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.12.

Shares of Novartis AG (NVS) traded up 0.73% during trading on Monday, reaching $86.48. 163,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $66.93 and a 52 week high of $86.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.50.

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.20 billion. Novartis AG had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Analysts predict that Novartis AG will post $4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Bioventures Ltd Novartis purchased 266,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,000,005.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Novartis AG

Novartis AG is a holding company, which provides healthcare solutions. The Company is engaged in the research, development, manufacturing and marketing of a range of healthcare products led by pharmaceuticals. The Company’s segments include Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, Alcon and Corporate activities.

