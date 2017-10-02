Northstar Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Northstar Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in J P Morgan Chase & Co were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JPM. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,534,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,979,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,194 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co by 3.8% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,817,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,038,017,000 after purchasing an additional 430,584 shares in the last quarter. Pioneer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co by 22.2% during the first quarter. Pioneer Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,402,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $650,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,295 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank boosted its stake in shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co by 19.0% during the first quarter. Swedbank now owns 5,261,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,130,000 after purchasing an additional 840,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co by 11.1% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 3,359,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,070,000 after purchasing an additional 336,848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Get J P Morgan Chase & Co alerts:

J P Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE JPM) traded up 1.15% on Monday, reaching $96.61. 6,151,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $339.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.18. J P Morgan Chase & Co has a 1-year low of $66.08 and a 1-year high of $96.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.00.

J P Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.38 billion. J P Morgan Chase & Co had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that J P Morgan Chase & Co will post $6.80 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. This is an increase from J P Morgan Chase & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. J P Morgan Chase & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.59%.

Several analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Deutsche Bank AG cut J P Morgan Chase & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co in a research report on Friday, August 18th. BidaskClub lowered J P Morgan Chase & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank set a $65.00 price objective on J P Morgan Chase & Co and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $96.00 price objective on J P Morgan Chase & Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.10.

WARNING: “Northstar Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/02/northstar-group-inc-boosts-holdings-in-j-p-morgan-chase-co-jpm.html.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 9,968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.55, for a total transaction of $902,602.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 10,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,219.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total value of $91,290.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,350.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,564 shares of company stock worth $2,605,334 in the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

J P Morgan Chase & Co Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. The Company is engaged in investment banking, financial services. It operates in four segments, as well as a Corporate segment. Its segments are Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking and Asset Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers services to consumers and businesses through bank branches, automatic teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J P Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for J P Morgan Chase & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J P Morgan Chase & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.