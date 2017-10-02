Northrop Grumman Corporation’s (NOC) Buy Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank AG

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank AG in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. They presently have a $325.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $285.00. Deutsche Bank AG’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.96% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Argus upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman Corporation from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $294.00 target price on Northrop Grumman Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. BidaskClub raised Northrop Grumman Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Vertical Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $296.00 target price (up previously from $280.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.72.

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE NOC) traded up 0.41% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $288.90. 226,748 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $50.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 0.68. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a 1-year low of $210.60 and a 1-year high of $288.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $269.39 and its 200 day moving average is $255.59.

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.31. Northrop Grumman Corporation had a return on equity of 39.22% and a net margin of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.85 EPS. Northrop Grumman Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post $12.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Lisa R. Davis sold 367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total value of $96,612.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,983.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman Corporation in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation by 12.8% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 423 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation by 39.0% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 431 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation by 28.6% in the second quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 450 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation by 9.2% in the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

About Northrop Grumman Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation is a global security company. The Company provides products, systems and solutions in autonomous systems; cyber; command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR); strike, and logistics and modernization. The Company’s segments include Aerospace Systems, Mission Systems and Technology Services.

