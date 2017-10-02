Northern Trust Corp Has $76.15 Million Stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,104,425 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 129,614 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.03% of PulteGroup worth $76,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PHM. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 3,521.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,891,339 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $539,092,000 after buying an additional 22,259,277 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in PulteGroup by 1.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,423,289 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $245,477,000 after acquiring an additional 118,739 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the first quarter worth $92,466,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in PulteGroup by 7.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,035,549 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,394,000 after acquiring an additional 201,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 25.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,170,369 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,113,000 after acquiring an additional 436,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup Inc. alerts:

Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM) opened at 27.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.06. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.69 and a 12 month high of $27.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.07.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post $2.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Bank of America Corporation reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up previously from $29.00) on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. BidaskClub downgraded PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays PLC cut PulteGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PulteGroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.45.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/02/northern-trust-corp-has-76-15-million-stake-in-pultegroup-inc-phm.html.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc is a homebuilder in the United States. The Company’s segments include Homebuilding and Financial Services. Its Homebuilding operations are engaged in the acquisition and development of land primarily for residential purposes within the United States and the construction of housing on such land.

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.