ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) was downgraded by analysts at Northcoast Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

SCSC has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. ScanSource has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.75.

Get ScanSource Inc. alerts:

Shares of ScanSource (SCSC) opened at 43.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.21 and a 200-day moving average of $39.00. ScanSource has a 52-week low of $29.05 and a 52-week high of $44.95.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.68. The firm had revenue of $917.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $894.17 million. ScanSource had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Analysts forecast that ScanSource will post $3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Northcoast Research Lowers ScanSource, Inc. (SCSC) to Neutral” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/02/northcoast-research-lowers-scansource-inc-scsc-to-neutral.html.

In other ScanSource news, Director John Patrick Reilly sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.70, for a total transaction of $203,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $687,830. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,076 shares of company stock worth $370,590. Insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in ScanSource by 17.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in ScanSource by 0.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in ScanSource by 79.1% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in ScanSource in the second quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ScanSource in the second quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

ScanSource Company Profile

ScanSource, Inc is a provider of technology products and solutions. The Company and its subsidiaries provide solutions for technology manufacturers and sell to resellers in technology markets, such as point-of-sale (POS) and Barcode, Networking and Security, Communications and Emerging Technologies. It operates through two segments: Worldwide Barcode & Security and Worldwide Communications & Services.

Receive News & Ratings for ScanSource Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScanSource Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.