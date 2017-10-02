Norfolk Souther Corporation (NSC) Position Maintained by Noesis Capital Mangement Corp

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp maintained its stake in shares of Norfolk Souther Corporation (NYSE:NSC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,788 shares of the railroad operator’s stock at the close of the 2nd quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in Norfolk Souther Corporation were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its holdings in Norfolk Souther Corporation by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in Norfolk Souther Corporation by 7.8% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 269,011 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $32,739,000 after acquiring an additional 19,485 shares in the last quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York acquired a new stake in Norfolk Souther Corporation in the first quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC grew its position in Norfolk Souther Corporation by 1.2% in the second quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 59,165 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,200,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Airain ltd acquired a new stake in Norfolk Souther Corporation in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,410,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Souther Corporation (NSC) opened at 132.24 on Monday. Norfolk Souther Corporation has a 12-month low of $89.95 and a 12-month high of $133.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.17 and a 200 day moving average of $118.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 1.38.

Norfolk Souther Corporation (NYSE:NSC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Norfolk Souther Corporation had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 17.66%. Norfolk Souther Corporation’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Souther Corporation will post $6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Norfolk Souther Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.61%.

Norfolk Souther Corporation announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 26th that allows the company to repurchase 50,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the railroad operator to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NSC shares. Cowen and Company restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Souther Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target (up previously from $122.00) on shares of Norfolk Souther Corporation in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Norfolk Souther Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank AG downgraded shares of Norfolk Souther Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective (up previously from $133.00) on shares of Norfolk Souther Corporation in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Norfolk Souther Corporation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

In other news, VP Thomas E. Hurlbut sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.80, for a total value of $35,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 2,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.68, for a total transaction of $281,271.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,601,230.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,077 shares of company stock worth $3,244,531 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corporation is a holding company engaged in the rail transportation business. As of December 31, 2016, the Company operated approximately 19,500 miles of road primarily in the East and Midwest. The Company is engaged in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East and Midwest.

