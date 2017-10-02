Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN) Holdings Reduced by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,251,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 242,468 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 7.38% of Nordstrom worth $585,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 12.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 6,460.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,821 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 2,778 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on JWN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Cowen and Company reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (up previously from $49.00) on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Vetr lowered Nordstrom from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $41.54 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. BidaskClub lowered Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.77.

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) opened at 47.15 on Monday. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.53 and a 12 month high of $62.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.72 and a 200-day moving average of $45.61. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 0.85.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. Nordstrom had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 71.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post $2.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.14%.

Nordstrom Profile

Nordstrom, Inc is a fashion specialty retailer in the United States. The Company’s segments include Retail and Credit. As of March 20, 2017, the Company operated 344 the United States stores located in 40 states as well as an e-commerce business. The Company also offers its customers a variety of payment products and services, including credit and debit cards.

