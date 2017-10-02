Nordea Investment Management AB Has $2.59 Million Holdings in Reynolds American, Inc. (RAI)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Reynolds American, Inc. (NYSE:RAI) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,795 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,302 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Reynolds American were worth $2,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Reynolds American by 0.8% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Reynolds American by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reynolds American in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Reynolds American in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Motco lifted its stake in shares of Reynolds American by 549.7% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RAI shares. Jefferies Group LLC set a $60.00 target price on Reynolds American and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. BidaskClub lowered Reynolds American from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Vetr raised Reynolds American from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Reynolds American in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Reynolds American currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.82.

Shares of Reynolds American, Inc. (NYSE RAI) opened at 65.40 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.00. Reynolds American, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.38 and a 12-month high of $67.81.

Reynolds American Company Profile

Reynolds American Inc (RAI) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include RJR Tobacco, which consists of the primary operations of its subsidiary, R. J. Reynolds Tobacco Company; Santa Fe, which consists of the primary operations of its subsidiary, Santa Fe Natural Tobacco Company, Inc, and American Snuff, which consists of the primary operations of its subsidiary, American Snuff Company, LLC.

