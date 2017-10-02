Nordea Investment Management AB Grows Holdings in Brf S.A. (BRFS)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) by 63.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 203,791 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,311 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Brf were worth $2,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRFS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brf by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,326,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,224,000 after buying an additional 51,093 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Brf by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 776,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,153,000 after buying an additional 157,138 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Brf in the 2nd quarter worth about $192,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brf by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 181,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after buying an additional 45,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BT Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Brf in the 2nd quarter worth about $22,740,000. 7.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BRFS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Brf from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 1st. J P Morgan Chase & Co upgraded Brf from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Barclays PLC began coverage on Brf in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. cut Brf from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE BRFS) opened at 14.41 on Monday. The stock’s market cap is $11.51 billion. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.71. Brf S.A. has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $18.12.

Brf Company Profile

BRF SA is a multinational Brazilian company that owns a diverse portfolio of products and is a producer of foods. The Company’s segments include Brazil, Latin America (LATAM), Europe, Middle East and North of Africa (MENA), Asia, Africa and Other Segments. These segments include sales of all distribution channels and operations subdivided in to poultry, pork and other, processed, and other sales.

