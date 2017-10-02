Nokia Corporation Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NOK)

Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders acquired 6,767 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 662% compared to the typical daily volume of 888 put options.

Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) traded down 0.418% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.955. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,091,757 shares. The firm’s market capitalization is $33.66 billion. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.25 and its 200-day moving average is $6.01. Nokia Corporation has a 12 month low of $4.04 and a 12 month high of $6.65.

Get Nokia Corporation alerts:

Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Nokia Corporation had a negative net margin of 1.78% and a positive return on equity of 8.20%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nokia Corporation will post $0.30 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NOK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nokia Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Nokia Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on shares of Nokia Corporation in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Vetr upgraded shares of Nokia Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.08 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, UBS AG reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.91.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Nokia Corporation by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,203,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,145,000 after buying an additional 2,331,892 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nokia Corporation by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 6,947,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,796,000 after buying an additional 2,414,440 shares during the last quarter. Stelliam Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Nokia Corporation during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,268,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Nokia Corporation by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,811,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,801,000 after buying an additional 34,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nokia Corporation by 287.8% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 3,765,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,409,000 after buying an additional 2,794,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.85% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Nokia Corporation Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NOK)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/02/nokia-corporation-sees-unusually-large-options-volume-nok.html.

Nokia Corporation Company Profile

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.