Noble Corporation (NE) Receives $5.91 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Noble Corporation (NYSE:NE) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eighteen have given a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.91.

NE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS AG upgraded Noble Corporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, September 25th. Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Noble Corporation in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Noble Corporation in a report on Friday, September 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Noble Corporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Argus reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Noble Corporation in a research report on Friday, August 18th.

Noble Corporation (NYSE NE) traded down 2.61% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.48. 8,405,886 shares of the stock traded hands. Noble Corporation has a 12-month low of $3.14 and a 12-month high of $8.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.43. The firm’s market cap is $1.10 billion.

Noble Corporation (NYSE:NE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.02. Noble Corporation had a negative net margin of 122.04% and a negative return on equity of 3.19%. The business had revenue of $278.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 68.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Noble Corporation will post ($1.25) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Noble Corporation by 1.4% during the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 21,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Advantus Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Noble Corporation by 3.6% in the first quarter. Advantus Capital Management Inc now owns 31,328 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Noble Corporation by 3.1% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 38,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its position in Noble Corporation by 3.9% in the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 38,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Noble Corporation by 0.8% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 178,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. 95.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Noble Corporation Company Profile

Noble Corporation is an offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry. The Company performs contract drilling services with its fleet of 79 mobile offshore drilling units and one floating production storage and offloading unit (NYSE:NE) located globally.

