NiSource (NI) versus Avangrid (AGR) Financial Review

NiSource (NYSE: NI) and Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

NiSource has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avangrid has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NiSource and Avangrid’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NiSource 5.96% 9.17% 2.00% Avangrid 11.25% 4.52% 2.20%

Dividends

NiSource pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Avangrid pays an annual dividend of $1.73 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. NiSource pays out 81.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Avangrid pays out 79.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Avangrid is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.0% of NiSource shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.2% of Avangrid shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of NiSource shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Avangrid shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for NiSource and Avangrid, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NiSource 0 5 7 0 2.58 Avangrid 0 0 4 0 3.00

NiSource presently has a consensus target price of $26.79, suggesting a potential upside of 4.67%. Avangrid has a consensus target price of $46.17, suggesting a potential downside of 2.64%. Given NiSource’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe NiSource is more favorable than Avangrid.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NiSource and Avangrid’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NiSource $4.75 billion 1.76 $1.40 billion $0.86 29.76 Avangrid $6.00 billion 2.44 $1.94 billion $2.18 21.75

Avangrid has higher revenue and earnings than NiSource. Avangrid is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NiSource, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Avangrid beats NiSource on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc. is an energy holding company. The Company is engaged in the distribution of natural gas. The Company operates through two business segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Company’s Gas Distribution Operations segment provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, Maryland, Indiana and Massachusetts. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s Electric Operations segment provided electric services in 20 counties in the northern part of Indiana. The Company’s electric operations segment generated, transmitted and distributed electricity through the Company’s subsidiary NIPSCO to approximately 466,000 customers in 20 counties in the northern part of Indiana and engaged in wholesale and transmission transactions, as of December 31, 2016. NIPSCO owned and operated three coal-fired electric generating stations, as of December 31, 2016.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc. is an energy and utility company. The Company operates through three segments: Networks, Renewables and Gas. The Networks segment includes all the energy transmission and distribution activities, and any other regulated activity originating in New York and Maine, and regulated electric distribution, electric transmission and gas distribution activities originating in Connecticut and Massachusetts. The Renewables segment owns, develops, constructs and/or operates electricity generation, including renewable and thermal generators, and associated transmission facilities. The Renewables segment includes activities relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities. The Gas segment operates a natural gas storage and natural gas trading business through its subsidiaries, Enstor, Inc. and Enstor Energy Services, LLC.

