Nicholas Company Inc. Sells 2,500 Shares of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) (PNC)

Nicholas Company Inc. cut its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) (NYSE:PNC) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) were worth $16,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PNC. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) by 1,365.4% in the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank raised its position in PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank raised its position in PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 1,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Jacobus Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Jacobus Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. 80.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on PNC. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) in a research note on Sunday. Instinet reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price target (up from $129.00) on shares of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) in a research note on Saturday. Nomura boosted their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target (up from $130.00) on shares of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.81.

In related news, insider Michael J. Hannon sold 24,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.45, for a total transaction of $3,048,835.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,613,074.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Wyk Steven C. Van sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.31, for a total value of $641,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) opened at 134.77 on Monday. PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.34 and a 52-week high of $135.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $127.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.75. The stock has a market cap of $64.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.95.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) (NYSE:PNC) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 24.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post $8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.70 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a diversified financial services company. The Company has businesses engaged in retail banking, including residential mortgage, corporate and institutional banking and asset management. The Company operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock.

