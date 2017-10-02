NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) Shares Bought by Dowling & Yahnke LLC

Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 8.9% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, CCM Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. 75.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy Inc. alerts:

NEE has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub raised NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $147.00 price target (up previously from $144.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Sunday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $158.00 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.33.

In related news, EVP John W. Ketchum sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $435,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,817,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 30,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total transaction of $4,467,881.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,456,155.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,385 shares of company stock valued at $9,314,382 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/02/nextera-energy-inc-nee-shares-bought-by-dowling-yahnke-llc.html.

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) opened at 146.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $68.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $148.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.72. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.49 and a 52 week high of $151.60.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.26% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post $6.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a $0.9825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $3.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.02%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc (NEE) is a holding company. The Company is an electric power companies in North America and, through its subsidiary NextEra Energy Resources, LLC (NEER) and its affiliated entities, is the generator of renewable energy from the wind and sun. NEE also owns and/or operates generation, transmission and distribution facilities to support its services to retail and wholesale customers, and has investments in gas infrastructure assets.

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.