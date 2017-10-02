NEX Group PLC (NXG) Earns “Sell” Rating from Shore Capital

NEX Group PLC (LON:NXG)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday.

NXG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 638 ($8.58) price target on shares of NEX Group PLC in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Numis Securities Ltd restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.40) price objective on shares of NEX Group PLC in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 745 ($10.02) price objective on shares of NEX Group PLC in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 620 ($8.34) price objective on shares of NEX Group PLC in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NEX Group PLC from GBX 563 ($7.57) to GBX 728 ($9.79) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 646.83 ($8.70).

Shares of NEX Group PLC (NXG) opened at 629.00 on Monday. The firm’s market cap is GBX 2.34 billion. NEX Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 445.10 and a one year high of GBX 690.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 666.32 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 632.26.

About NEX Group PLC

NEX Group plc is a technology-based service company. The Company is engaged in electronic trading business, offering a diverse portfolio of products and services in the over-the-counter (OTC) markets. The Company’s segments include NEX Markets, which includes EBS BrokerTec and NEX Exchange (formerly the ICAP Securities and Derivatives Exchange (ISDX)); NEX Optimisation, which includes PTRI and Euclid Opportunities, and Group, which includes all residual income from shipping (forward revenue), and central costs not attributable to the business units.

