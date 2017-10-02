New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 8,365 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NDAQ)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,365 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.15% of Nasdaq worth $18,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Nasdaq by 3.4% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Nasdaq during the first quarter worth about $190,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Nasdaq by 9.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nasdaq during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nasdaq during the second quarter worth about $214,000. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Edward S. Knight sold 15,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total transaction of $1,115,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,807,106.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward S. Knight sold 14,629 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.74, for a total value of $1,122,629.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,844 shares of company stock valued at $2,788,100. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ NDAQ) opened at 77.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.94 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.31 and its 200 day moving average is $71.24. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $63.30 and a one year high of $78.31.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $602.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.55 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 5.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post $4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 118.75%.

Several research firms have commented on NDAQ. BidaskClub raised shares of Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $76.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Barclays PLC initiated coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nasdaq currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.10.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc (Nasdaq) is a holding company. The Company is a provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public company services. It manages, operates and provides its products and services through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology.

