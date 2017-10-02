New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Position in Bank of the Ozarks (OZRK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Bank of the Ozarks (NASDAQ:OZRK) by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 376,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,876 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.29% of Bank of the Ozarks worth $17,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bellwether Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Bank of the Ozarks by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bellwether Investment Group LLC now owns 5,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Monroe Bank & Trust MI lifted its stake in Bank of the Ozarks by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Monroe Bank & Trust MI now owns 12,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lifted its stake in Bank of the Ozarks by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 7,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Bank of the Ozarks by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of the Ozarks by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of the Ozarks (NASDAQ OZRK) opened at 48.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.97. Bank of the Ozarks has a one year low of $35.53 and a one year high of $56.86.

Bank of the Ozarks (NASDAQ:OZRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The firm had revenue of $237.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.85 million. Bank of the Ozarks had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 46.15%. The business’s revenue was up 64.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of the Ozarks will post $2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of the Ozarks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Bank of the Ozarks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Bank of the Ozarks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Brean Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of the Ozarks in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stephens set a $48.00 target price on shares of Bank of the Ozarks and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.14.

Bank of the Ozarks, Inc is a state chartered bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. Its deposit services include checking, savings, money market, time deposit and individual retirement accounts. Its loan services include various types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial and agricultural loans and various leasing services.

